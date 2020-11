Andrej Urem

Lace Candle

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Garçonne

White hand-poured candle made from ecologically sourced soy, palm, and bee’s waxes. Crafted using a 3D-printed mold, this unscented, cube-shaped candle features distinct architecture-inspired nodules. The lead-free cotton wick burns in a cylindrical core that allows the sides to retain their shape and appear illuminated.