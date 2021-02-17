Glamaker

Lace Camisole

$12.99

★Material: This women lace patchwork camisole is made of Cotton blend, high quality & lighweight, soft & stretchy and comfy to wear all the day. ★This sexy but cute crop cami top features fine details, such as: Spaghetti strap & Sleeveless design, Deep V neck, Lace crochet patchwork front, Slim fitted crop vest tank top. Great 90s E-girl streetwear for fashion girls and ladies. ★This sweet Y2K short sleeveless shirt has 4 styles. "A" for the rib knitting, "Leopard" for slip satin material, "Lace" for Cotton blend, "Printed" for mesh but contains lining, those soft fabric make this chic crop top more comfortable to wear and let you feel free to move. ★This cutie fitted cami top match greatly with jeans, shorts and leggings to highlight your bodycurve in summer, for autumn and winter you can pair with long cardigan, suits or jackets for a chic look. ★Sexy lace crop top is suitable for any occasions! Spring, summer, autumn and winter, great for casual daily wear, party, club, school, office, beach, vocations, night out. It is also perfect as a gift for your wife or friends who searching for fashion trendy wears.