Avidlove

Lace Babydoll Sleepwear Boudoir

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

Hand Wash Only Lace babydoll lingerie is made of elastic lace mesh material, no-worries scratch the skin lingerie for women/lace lingerie for women/womens lingerie sexy/baby doll lingerie for women which feature floral lace cups with cute bow decor, adjustable shoulder straps, flowing asymmetrical hem, and matched sheer G-string, sexy and elegant "Open Front" styling of this lace sleepwear is perfect choice as "Maternity Lingerie", shows off your adorable bump, and will not bind your belly ☆Wireless Lace Cup☆Women lace babydoll dress, laungerie for woman, wedding lingerie for bride,longeray sexy for women, design with visible lace cup (color is the same as skirt), plus size sexy lingerie, Sexy and seductive to draw your lover's attention, adorable nightwear for you,Perfect for special night Garment Care: Hand washing or machine washing with lingerie bag ,max 40 degrees celsius, Hang to dry, Iron with press cloth.Package Content: One Women Lingerie Babydoll, one women's Panty