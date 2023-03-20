United States
House of Intuition
Labradorite Tower
$28.00
At House of Intuition
Labradorite - Madagascar Labradorite Strongly aligned with the vibrations of magic and perception - Labradorite helps to strengthen intuition and connect to the third eye chakra. If one has undeveloped magic or psychic abilities, labradorite can help to harness them. These qualities make the stone ideal for finding the hidden meaning and divine guidance behind the synchronicities we