Mercury Row

Labounty 3 Piece Nesting Tables

$209.00 $129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

An ideal option for hosting when you’re short on space, this set of three nesting tables provides the perfect place to set down snacks, drinks, magazines, and more as you relax and unwind. When guests are gone, just tuck the two smaller tables underneath the largest to reclaim your floor space. Founded atop an angular steel base in a gold finish, each piece features a hexagonal top made from manufactured wood with laminate for a sleek and modern look. Assembly is required.