No7

Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask

C$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shoppers Drug Mart

I enjoy this product as a mask/moisturizer. When I'm feeling dull I will leave this on my face after using a moisturizing mask. It feels wonderful. You put it on your face a bit thick and let it warm up/sink in and rub it in after about 10-15 minutes. I usually leave it on while drying or styling my hair. Mix it in with my sunscreen to get an added boost of moisture. It seems to help with my redness which is great.