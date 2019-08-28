Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Koral
Point Scuba Crop Top
Buy Now
Review It
At Koral
Artful asymmetry for a high-fashion look. The ÒPoint ScubaÕ crop top features our Scuba fabric for stretch and resiliency and an asymmetrical front panel for piece thatÕs distinctly _of the now_.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
promoted
ASICS
Asics Vivid In Motion Seamless Bra
$54.00
from
ASICS
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
ASICS
Asics Vivid In Motion Obi Seamless Tight
$68.00
from
ASICS
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
ASICS
Asics Vivid In Motion Seamless Legging
$68.00
from
ASICS
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
ASICS
Asics Vivid In Motion Seamless Dress
$70.00
from
ASICS
BUY
More from Koral
DETAILS
Koral
Inner Infinity Sports Bra
from
Koral
BUY
DETAILS
Koral
Bara Matte Sweatpants
from
Koral
BUY
DETAILS
Koral
Sweeper Netz Sports Bra - Agave
from
Koral
BUY
DETAILS
Koral
Pacifica Sports Bra
from
Koral
BUY
More from Activewear
DETAILS
promoted
ASICS
Asics Vivid In Motion Seamless Bra
$54.00
from
ASICS
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
ASICS
Asics Vivid In Motion Obi Seamless Tight
$68.00
from
ASICS
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
ASICS
Asics Vivid In Motion Seamless Legging
$68.00
from
ASICS
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
ASICS
Asics Vivid In Motion Seamless Dress
$70.00
from
ASICS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted