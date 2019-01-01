Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Floral Embroidered Anais Jean
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rebecca Taylor
An embroidered take on one of our classic fits, th... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The 5 Best Shoes For All Your Summer Hangs
by
Alison Ives
Need a few alternatives?
Forever 21
Low Rise Destroyed Boyfriend Jeans
$24.80
from
Forever 21
BUY
AYR
The Bomb Pop Jeans
$225.00
from
AYR
BUY
Good American
Good Straight Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
$169.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
AG Adriano Goldschmied
Coated Skinny Jeans
$135.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from La Vie Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Lurex Stripe Dress
$275.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
Ines Kick Bootcut Jeans
$195.00
$97.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Faded Garden Mesh Dress
$295.00
$118.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
Corduroy Pants
$225.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted