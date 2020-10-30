United States
La Tourangelle
La Tourangelle, Toasted Pumpkin Seed Oil
$13.66
At iHerb.com
La Tourangelle brings your this Toasted Pumpkin Seed Oil from the Styrian region of Austria, home to the world's best pumpkin seeds. Handcrafted following century-old Austrian traditions, each batch is toasted to perfection, expeller-pressed and lightly filtered. This oil adds a rich, toasted pumpkin seed taste to salad dressing, soup, marinade, pasta, dips, pastries and more.