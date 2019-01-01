Skip navigation!
Byredo
La Sélection Violette Three-piece Mini Candle Set
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Byredo unveils a limited edition of iconic BYREDO scents united in a mini candle gift set. La Sélection Violette features three candles, built around the earthy and powdery notes of violet: Fleur Fantôme, Bibliothèque and Burning Rose.
Featured in 2 stories
Your Guide To A Having Very
Queer Eye
Christmas
by
Morgan Baila
29 Affordable To Luxe Candles For Holiday Gifting
by
Elizabeth Buxton
