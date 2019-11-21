Byredo

La Sélection Violette Mini Candle Set

Byredo unveils a limited edition of iconic Byredo scents united in a mini candle gift set. La Sélection Violette features three 70g candles, built around the earthy and powdery notes of violet: Fleur Fantôme, Bibliothèque and Burning Rose. Fleur Fantôme: The fragrant top notes of this candle are refreshing lemon, petitgrain leaves and rhubarb, the heart offers lingering scent of tulip extract and violet leaves, and the base is replete with suede, heliotrope and galbanum. Bibliothèque:This candle gives a burst of peach and plum, followed by warming peony and violet, and finishes with sophisticated patchouli, leather and vanilla. Burning Rose: The floral tones of rose petals in this candle are refreshing and inspiring while the delicate aroma of leather coupled with rose absolute and violets is invigorating. And, just when you think that there is no more to come, you are welcomed by the powdery fragrance of ebony wood and birch tree.