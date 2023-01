Carrière Frères

La Rose Aime La Menthe Candle

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Carrière Frères

Discovered in Turkey, the Damascus Rose proudly exhibits its exquisite corolla of petals in order to reveal the finesse of its scent. By contrast, spearmint offers freshness with its deep green serrated leaves and cob-shaped pink or lilac flowers. Together they assert a subtle and intoxicating character.