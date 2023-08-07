La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Mineral Ultra-light Face Sunscreen Fluid Spf 50

$37.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Benefits Weightless, oil-free, fast-absorbing mineral sunscreen formula leaves skin with a matte finish Powerful antioxidant complex helps protect skin from free radicals caused by UV rays Soothes the skin with mineral-rich La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water Water-resistant for up to 40 minutes Ideal for all skin types, especially sensitive Non-comedogenic Formulated and rigorously tested for skin tolerance, even on sensitive skin Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation Allergy tested Dermatologist tested for safety Key Ingredients Cell-Ox Shield technology features zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen protection plus powerful antioxidant protection with senna alata, a tropical leaf extract known to defend skin cells against damaging free radicals that can accelerate skin aging La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water is naturally rich in minerals with scientifically demonstrated soothing and antioxidant properties Formulated Without Fragrance Oil Parabens Oxybenzone Octinoxate Chemical sunscreen filters How To Use Shake well before use. Apply generous amount 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every 2 hours after swimming or sweating. Reapply immediately after towel drying. Avoid eye area. Children under 6 months of age: Ask a doctor. Ingredients Active: Titanium Dioxide 6% (Sunscreen), Zinc Oxide 5% (Sunscreen). Inactive: Undecane, Triethylhexanoin, Isohexadecane, Nylon-12, Caprylyl Methicone, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Phenethyl Benzoate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Silica, Tridecane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Talc, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Aluminum Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, PEG-9 Olydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Alumina,Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Magnesium Sulfate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, PEG-8 Laurate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Diethylhexyl Syringylidenemalonate, Tocopherol, Propylene Carbonate, Cassia Alata Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Benzoic Acid, PEG-9.