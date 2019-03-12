La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Toleriane Ultra Intense Soothing Moisturizer, 1.35-fluid Ounce

Amazon is an authorized retailer of La Roche-Posay products. A daily face moisturizer designed and formulated for a normal to combination, very sensitive skin. The soft, refreshing texture easily absorbs into skin and restores skin&rsquo-s comfort. Formulated with La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water that helps to soothe skin. As all La Roche-Posay Toleriane skin care, this The sensitive skin face moisturizer is formulated under a strict formulation charter, with a limited number of ingredients. To use, apply to the face and neck after mild cleansing, morning and evening. This -formula was tested on allergy prone, ultra-sensitive skin. Preservative-free. Fragrance-free. Paraben-free. Dermatologist tested. Allergy tested. Non-comedogenic. Ingredients: Water/Aqua , Cyclopentasiloxane , Isocetyl Stearate , Squalane , Glycerin , Isononyl Isononanoate , Pentylene Glycol , Aluminum Starch , Octenylsuccinate , Cetyl Alcohol , PEG-100 Stearate , Glyceryl Stearate , Dimethiconol , Ethylhexyglycerin , Acrylates Crosspolymer , Sodium Hydroxide. Product packaging may vary. Brand Story Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay offers unique daily skincare developed using a strict formulation charter and stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin.