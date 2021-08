La Roche-Posay

Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser

$14.99

Product Description Amazon is an authorized retailer of La Roche-Posay products. Face wash cleanser for sensitive skin for normal to oily sensitive skin. Formulated with Prebiotic Thermal Water, Ceramide-3, Niacinamide, and Glycerin. This foaming cleanser has a gel texture. Use as a daily face wash, morning and /or evening. Soap free Sulfate free Oil free Fragrance free Non comedogenic Allergy tested skin cleanser Paraben free Dermatologist Tested Tested on Sensitive Skin Ingredients: AQUA/WATER/EAU, GLYCERIN, COCO-BETAINE, PROPANEDIOL, SODIUM COCOYL GLYCINATE, PEG-120 METHYL GLUCOSE DIOLEATE, SODIUM CHLORIDE, SODIUM HYDROXIDE, CITRIC ACID, CERAMIDE NP, NIACINAMIDE DISODIUM EDTA, CAPRYLOYL GLYCINE, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, ACRYLATES COPOLYMER (CODE FIL: D240552/1) Brand Story Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay offers unique daily skincare developed using a strict formulation charter and stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin.