General Information Size: 150mL Hypo Allergenic?: Yes KEY FEATURES • Make-up removal for the sensitive skin on the face, eyes and lips • Respecting their physiological balance • Hypoallergenic • Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin • Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin Ingredients Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Sodium Chloride, Zinc Sulfate, (Fil Code: B2143/11) Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Spray onto a cleansed face and leave to absorb for 2-3 minutes. Gently pat off any excess mist and follow with a moisturiser. Close eyes whilst spraying. Excellent make-up base.