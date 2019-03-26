La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover, 4.2 Fl. Oz.

Amazon is an authorized retailer of La Roche-Posay products. This makeup remover gently and effectively removes waterproof eye makeup without rubbing or irritating sensitive eyes. Biphase formula: consists of a water-based cleanser and gentle oils that, once shaken, combine together to effectively remove even waterproof makeup. Poloxamer: a mild cleanser so gentle it is used in contact lens solution . This can be used along with a cleanser or by itself. Ingredients: AQUA / WATER • ISODODECANE • ISOPROPYL PALMITATE • POTASSIUM PHOSPHATE • SODIUM CHLORIDE • POLOXAMER 184 • DIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE • HEXYLENE GLYCOL • POLYAMINOPROPYL • IGUANIDE • CI 61565 / GREEN 6 Product packaging may vary. Brand Story Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay offers unique daily skincare developed using a strict formulation charter and stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin.