La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Pigmentclar Eye Anti-pigmentation Cream

$43.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Give tired eyes a quick shot of energy with La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Anti-Pigmentation Cream, formulated with caffeine and light-reflecting pearl pigments. Pigmentclar Eye works at the deepest levels of the skin in the eye area to promote proper blood circulation, minimising darkness under the eyes and promoting cell turnover for smooth, bright under eyes with consistent use. The result is a bright, fresh eye look that livens up your complexion and keeps you looking fresh and ready for whatever your day holds. Key benefits of the La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Anti-Pigmentation Cream Promotes blood circulation, minimising under-eye darkness and promoting cell turnover for brighter eyes. Regulates melanin production to prevent dense or visible excess pigmentation in the eye area. Targets both brown dark tones and purple/blue tones for a full approach to treating pigmentation. Cooling metal applicator helps reduce puffiness. Light-reflecting pearl pigments visibly reduce the appearance of darkness. Safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, and paraben-free. Key ingredients of the La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Anti-Pigmentation Cream Caffeine decongests and depuffs the under-eye area whilst stimulating blood flow and visibly reducing the appearance of darkness Light-reflecting pearl pigments create an instant brightening effect PhE-Resorcinol targets brown tones of hyperpigmentation Thermal Spring Water to comfortably soothe the skin How to use the La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Anti-Pigmentation Cream Apply after cleansing to the eye area, before other treatment products or moisturiser. Use day and night for best results. Who is the La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Anti-Pigmentation Cream for? This product is suitable for all ages, genders, and skin types - especially sensitive skin types. Those with persistent darkness, puffiness, or tired-looking eyes will benefit most from the use of this product.