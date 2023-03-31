La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment

Description From the #1 Acne Skincare Brand in Europe – Dual action acne treatment for visible results in 3 days. Oil-free formula with benzoyl peroxide and micro-exfoliating LHA to penetrate clogged pores and clear blackheads & whiteheads. Benefits Effaclar Duo is proven to reduce acne by 60% in just 10 days and has been dermatologist tested on sensitive skin. Suggested Use Apply daily a thin layer to affected areas. For further instructions, refer to the Drug Facts on the packaging.