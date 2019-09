La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Effaclar Duo (+) 40ml

£16.00 £10.65

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

The La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo<+> is an anti-blemish moisturiser that corrects and hydrates oily, blemish-prone skin. Specifically formulated for oily and blemish-prone skin. A dual action moisturiser that works to minimise the appearance of spots and blackheads, control shine and help protect the skin from the causes of red and brown coloured marks that are often left behind by spots.