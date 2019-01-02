la roche posay

La Roche-posay Effaclar Duo+

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+ 40mlA blemish treatment that corrects and hydrates skin for clearer skin in 4 weeksSPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FORSpecifically formulated for oily and acne-prone skin in both adults and teenagers. A dual action gel moisturiser for every day that minimises the appearance of spots and blackheads, controls shine and helps protect the skin from the causes of red and brown coloured marks that are often left behind by spots. Keep skin hydrated for 24 hours. Suitable for even sensitive skin.Anti-blemish moisturiser that corrects and hydrates oily and acne-prone skinNoticeably reduces spots, controls shine and helps to reduce the appearance of pigmentation marksFor clearer skin in 4 weeksACTIVE INGREDIENTSNiacinamide helps to noticeably reduce the appearance of spots. Lipo Hydroxy Acid & Salicylic Acid work to unclog blocked pores. Zinc PCA controls sebum to mattify skin and control shine. Procerad helps to minimise the appearance of pigmentation marks. Glycerin keeps skin hydrated through the day. DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDEffaclar has been rigorously dermatologically tested to ensure it is suitable for use on even the most sensitive skin. 9/10 dermatologists would recommend La Roche-Posay Effaclar for oily, spot-prone skin.*MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULAThe minimalist formula contains no parabens, no preservatives, no soap, no colourants and no lanolin. It is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic (won't block pores).*Survey of 249 dermatologists at the British Association of Dermatologist’s conference, July 2015. Survey conducted by La Roche-Posay“This has been a miracle worker for my skin. Absolutely top marks” Ruth Crilly, A Model Recommends