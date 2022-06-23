La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment

$30.99

Description Adapalene 0.1% is the first prescription-strength retinoid acne treatment now available over-the-counter. This dermatologist developed and tested retinoid is fragrance-free, oil-free, non-comedogenic. Suitable for teen and adult acne. Benefits This once daily 45g topical retinoid helps clear & prevent blackheads, whiteheads, clogged pores & acne blemishes. Suggested Use Apply all over the face, not as a spot treatment. Dermatologists often recommend using at night with a moisturizer.