La Roche-Posay

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+

$22.95 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

CICAPLAST Baume B5+ is a multi-purpose balm which hydrates and soothes dry skin. It is suitable for the whole family. Powered by the exclusive prebiotic Tribioma. It is also enriched with Madecassoside - a repairing active ingredient - soothing Panthenol, and anti-bacterial agents. It soothes, nourishes, and protects your dry skin to aid in moisture barrier repair function. *Skin Moisture Barrier Repair, instrumental test, 26 subjects vs untreated skin Size: 40ml KEY FEATURES • Optimal skin barrier support: [Madecassoside] + [Copper - Zinc - Manganese] + [Tribioma] • Hydration and Soothing of dry areas: [5% Panthenol] • Supports microbiome function: [Tribioma] + [Rich, nourishing texture] • CLAIMS Babies - 90% agree skin seems protected* - 100% agree skin seems regenerated* Adults - 90% agree skin seems protected** - 90% agree Skin seems less damaged** *Protocol: 2x/day, 4 weeks - under paediatric and dermatological control - 52 babies (from 4 to 34 months old) **Use 2x/day for 7 days on the areas treated by laser, 42 subjects, 18-68 years old, all skin types