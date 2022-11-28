La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Anthelios Xl Wet Skin Spf50+ 250ml

La Roche-Posay® Anthelios Wet Skin SPF50+ Body Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum lotion with the highest* UVA/UVB proteciton. *Tested AS/NZS 2604.2012 Anthelios Wet Skin SPF50+ Body Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum sunscreen lotion is suitable for the entire family. With the highest* UVA/UVB protection, this formula is tested under dermatological and paediatric control for an ultra-safe formula. This innovative Wet Skin Techonology allows for SPF protection to be maintained, even when applied directly to wet skin due to an hydrophobic film on the skin to help repel water. SPF Protection maintained even when applied on wet skin. 4 hours water-resistant. Featuring an invisble lotion texture that is instantly absorbed into the skin, this formula contains no white marks. Non-greasy, non-sticky and no white marks when applied to wet skin. Contains La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water with natural antioxidants to soothe senstiive skin and Glycerin to keep skin hydrated. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL, FOLLOW DIRECTIONS FOR USE. *Tested to AS/NZS 2604:2012; "Very High" Protection. Suitable For: Sensitive Skin Size: 250ml Hypo Allergenic?: Yes KEY FEATURES • Hightest* UVA/UVB protection. • Designed for childern's sensitive skin. Suitable for the entire family. • Ultra-safe formula, tested under dermatological and paediatric control. • With NEW Wet Skin Technology which allows SPF protection to be maintained, even when applied to wet skin. • Featuring an non-greasy, non-sticky lotion texture that instantly absorbs into the skin. • 4 hours water-resistant. • Contains La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water and Glycerin. • Packaged in a sleek, easy-to-use tube.