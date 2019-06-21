La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Anthelios Xl Ultra Light Fluid Spf 50+

£16.50 £12.38

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Anthelios XL Ultra Light Fluid SPF 50+ from La Roche-Posay provides very high face sun protection for normal to combination skin. The non-greasy fluid is suitable for use on fair and sensitive skin, helping to prevent the appearance of dark spots caused by the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its advanced formula contains a combination of Mexoplex, a complex with Mexoryl SX, unique Thermal Spring Water and Mexoryl XL to protect skin cells for a youthful, glowing complexion. The lightweight, water resistant lotion is easy to apply and ideal for men and women that may be exposed to intense sun regularly. La Roche-Posay products are paraben and perfume free and non-comedogenic. The 100% hypoallergenic formula has been tested on sensitive skin and contains a high concentration of the brand's signature Thermal Spring Water. Please Note: Do not stay in the sun for long amounts of time, even sunscreen does not provide 100% protection.