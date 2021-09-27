La Roche-Posay

La Roche Posay Anthelios Tinted Fluid Spf 50+

$31.95 $20.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

General Information Anthelios Tinted Fluid SPF 50+ is a lightweight and tinted facial sunscreen that provides very high UVA/UVB broad spectrum protection for even the most sensitive skin and sensitive eyes. This facial sunscreen with broad spectrum SPF50+, contains an innovative UV filtering system to provide the highest UVA and UVB protection. This fluid is tinted and non-greasy, providing a natural, luminous glow. Suitable For: Sensitive skin Size: 50mL KEY FEATURES • Our lightest sunscreen with an ultra light invisible & non-shiny finish • Very high UVA/UVB broad spectrum protection • No eye stinging. Suitable for sensitive skin and sensitive eyes • Hypo-allergenic fragrance and non comedogenic • Formulated with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Ingredients Code F.I.L C227030/1 ETIQUETTE CONDITIONNEMENT Mixte Aqua/Water CREEE LE 22/05/2018 MODIFIEE LE 885024 13 LRP - Rénovation Fluide SPF50+ TEINTE AP INGREDIENTS AQUA / WATER ALCOHOL DENAT. DIISOPROPYL SEBACATE SILICA ISOPROPYL MYRISTATE ETHYLHEXYL SALICYLATE ETHYLHEXYL TRIAZONE BIS-ETHYLHEXYLOXYPHENOL METHOXYPHENYL TRIAZINE BUTYL METHOXYDIBENZOYLMETHANE GLYCERIN C12-22 ALKYL ACRYLATE/HYDROXYETHYLACRYLATE COPOLYMER PROPANEDIOL DROMETRIZOLE TRISILOXANE CI 77891 / TITANIUM DIOXIDE PERLITE TOCOPHEROL CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE ACRYLATES/C10-30 ALKYL ACRYLATE CROSSPOLYMER CAPRYLYL GLYCOL CI 77491 CI 77492 CI 77499 / IRON OXIDES HYDROXYETHYLCELLULOSE TEREPHTHALYLIDENE DICAMPHOR SULFONIC ACID TRIETHANOLAMINE TRISODIUM ETHYLENEDIAMINE DISUCCINATE PARFUM / FRAGRANCE Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure. Sunscreen is only one part of sun protection so wear protective clothing and seek shade. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours and after swimming, towelling and perspiring in accordance with directions. USAGE ADVICE Store below 30°C Always read the label and use only as directed. For external use only. Avoid prolonged exposure in the sun. Wear protective clothing, hats and eyewear when exposed to the sun. Avoid contact with eyes. Always read the label. Use only as directed. Prolonged exposure to the sun should be avoided. Frequent re-application is required for effective sun protection.*Tested to AS/NZS 2604:2012 SAFETY DIRECTIONS Store below 30°C Always read the label and use only as directed. For external use only. Avoid prolonged exposure in the sun. Wear protective clothing, hats and eyewear when exposed to the sun. Avoid contact with eyes. Always read the label. Use only as directed. Prolonged exposure to the sun should be avoided. Frequent re-application is required for effective sun protection.*Tested to AS/NZS 2604:2012