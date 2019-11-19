La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen Body And Face Sunscreen Lotion

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Body and Face Sunscreen, Soft Finish Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 contains 100% of Mineral Filters. Mineral filters work by reflecting and scattering UV rays from skin. Mineral sunscreens are more likely to leave a white cast or a white residue compared to traditional sunscreens. Anthelios Mineral Gentle Lotion Sunscreen is formulated with clay for a soft dry touch finish and blends well into skin.How to Use: Apply sunscreen to skin and massage in circular motions. Blend well into skin until absorbed and no longer visible.