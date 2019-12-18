La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Anthelios Cooling Water Lotion Sunscreen, Spf 30

Amazon is an authorized retailer of La Roche-Posay products. Anthelios Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen with Cell-Ox Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is a face & body sunscreen. This La Roche-Posay sunscreens features are: Formulated with exclusive Cell-OX Shield technology: UVA/UVB filters + Antioxidants. Broad Spectrum SPF 30. Water Resistant (80 minutes). Fast absorbing water-like lotion, suitable for face and body. Weightless cooling sunscreen lotion absorbs quickly, leaving skin feeling refreshed and protected. This La Roche-Posay sunscreen is developed against stringent safety standards: Dermatologist tested. Allergy tested. Paraben-free. Fragrance-free. Non-Comedogenic. A pioneer in UV protection research for over 15 years, La Roche-Posay, with Anthelios, is trusted by dermatologists worldwide for its advanced formulations in UV protection. Apply generously 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply sunscreen after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying, at least every 2 hours. Children under 6 months of age: ask a doctor. Ingredients: Avobenzone 2.24% (sunscreen), Homosalate 8% (sunscreen), Octisalate 2.4% (sunscreen), Octocrylene 4.48% (sunscreen), Oxybenzone 2.88% (sunscreen) Inactive Ingredients: Water, alcohol denat., dimethicone, cyclopentasiloxane, acrylates/dimethicone copolymer, phenoxyethanol, proprylene glycol, caprylyl glycol, sodium polyacrylate, silica, acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, disodium EDTA, tocopherol, menthyl lactate, diethylhexyl syringylidenemalonate, cassia alata leaf extract, maltodextrin If wearing with makeup, apply sunscreen first, followed by makeup. Product packaging may vary.