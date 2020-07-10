La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen Spf 60

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60 contains advanced UVA/UVB protection for face in a 100% oil-free, dry-touch texture. This facial sunscreen absorbs pore-clogging oil even in heat and humidity, and won't cause breakouts. A pioneer in UV protection research for over 15 years, La Roche-Posay, with Anthelios, is trusted by dermatologists worldwide for its advanced formulations in UV protection.