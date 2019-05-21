La Roche-Posay

La Roche-posay Anthelios Anti Shine Matte Fluid Spf 30

Very High Targeted Sun Protection Ultra-high protection in a new, more minimalistic dermatologically-tested formula: minimum chemical filters and non-comedogenic. Fluid, non-greasy, invisible texture. Suitable for oily skin with imperfections. Water resistant. With Mexoplex, Mexoryl XL and Mexoryl SX to provide high broad spectrum sun protection available the harmful effects of both UVA and UVB rays. Anthelios products all have a high PPD (Persistent Pigment Darkening) factor, offering one of the best protections against UVA offered by any brand in the world. The efficacy has been proven by a file of 16 clinical studies carried out by world-renowned expert dermatologists. The brand was also the first laboratory to use Mexoryl XL and Mexoryl SX and the first to use photostable UVA filters in its sun protection. Directions of Use: Apply 30 minutes before exposure and re-apply frequently and generously every two hours to maintain protection especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling. Shake well before use. Avoid exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day. Keep children under 3 out of the sun. Tolerance : No parabens No fragranceLa Roche-Posay follows strict formulations standards: 100% hypoallergenic skincare range Non-comedogenic High concentration of selected ingredients with Thermal Spring Water Minimal ingredients and fragrance Tested on sensitive skin