La Roche-Posay

Anthelios 60 Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid

La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 60 provides broad-spectrum protection from the sun's harmful rays that may contribute to skin damage and premature aging of the skin. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this facial sunscreen provides a non-whitening, matte finish and is formulated with Cell-Ox Shield® Technology and antioxidants to help visibly reduce the appearance of sun damage. Key Ingredients: Cell-Ox Shield® Technology: A key antioxidant technology in the Anthelios sun care range. It combines photostable UVA/UVB filters to deliver broad spectrum protection and powerful antioxidant protection. With Senna Alata, a tropical leaf extract known to defend skin cells in the upper layer of skin against damaging free radicals caused by the sun. Vitamin E: Tocopheryl acetate is a synthetic, more stable form of vitamin E. It has antioxidant properties to help neutralize damaging free radicals. Dimethicone: A silicone-based polymer used as a skin protectant to help reduce water loss. Silica: A type of powder with a spherical bead shape that provides a silky feel and soft focus effect. It is lightweight and is able to absorb a significant amount of oil from skin. La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water: A soothing water sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in France and a core ingredient in most of our products. It contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant. Key Benefits: Non-whitening, fast-absorbing texture provides a smooth base for makeup application A powerful antioxidant complex to help protect skin from free radicals caused by UV rays Water-resistant (80 minutes) Formulated and rigorously tested for skin tolerance, even on sensitive skin Fragrance, paraben, oxybenzone and octinoxate-free Ideal for normal to combination skin Skin Concern: Photo-protection Sun damage Sensitive skin Skin Type: All skin types