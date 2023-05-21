La Roche-Posay

New Season Reformation Jason cropped blazer The Jason blazer from Reformation offers a contemporary take on tailoring. The double-breasted design is characterised by a cropped silhouette. Highlights charcoal grey notched lapels off-centre front button fastening cropped long sleeves Conscious: This item contains at least 50% low-impact materials, which are certified or widely recognised as having a lower environmental impact. Composition Outer: Polyester 91%, Rayon 7%, Wool 2% Lining: Polyester 100% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Wearing The model is 1.78 m wearing size 4 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19131075 Brand style ID: 1311552CHC