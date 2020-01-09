Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Jacquemus
La Robe Maille Azur
$582.00
$407.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jacquemus
Long cardigan dress with two symmetrical button line closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
& Other Stories
Gathered A-line Maxi Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Leopard Gown
£79.99
£39.99
from
Mango
BUY
Need Supply Co.
Smocked Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
$126.40
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Jacquemus
promoted
Jacquemus
Le Sac Riviera Leather Bag
$600.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Jacquemus
Striped Cardigan
$635.00
$444.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jacquemus
Pouch
$320.00
$198.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Jacquemus
Le Sac Bracelet
$260.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Preston Utility Jumpsuit
$160.00
$49.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Jacquemus
La Robe Maille Azur
$582.00
$407.00
from
Jacquemus
BUY
Molly Goddard
Miranda Cotton-poplin Dress
£750.00
£300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
ASOS EDITION
Asos Edition Bandeau Wedding Jumpsuit With Bow Detail
£120.00
£90.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted