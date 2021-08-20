Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Lululemon
La Oversized Boxy Crew
$98.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
A reputation, a vibe, a way of life. Designed in LA for you. Welcome this pullover into your with daily routine—dropped shoulders and armholes deliver ultimate comfort.
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
La Oversized Boxy Crew
BUY
$69.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Underease Mid Rise Cheeky Bikini Underwear 3 Pack
BUY
$34.00
$48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Simply Effortless Jacket
BUY
$89.00
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Ease Of It All V-neck Jumpsuit
BUY
$89.00
$138.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted