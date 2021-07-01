La Mer

La Mer The Intensive Revitalising Mask

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

This refreshing cream mask plumps and protects, instantly infusing skin with vitality and youthfulness. Potent, cell-renewing Miracle Broth™ soaks the skin in the healing energies of the sea, helping to promote its natural renewal process. The Vitality Ferment drenches skin with hydration as the Purifying Ferment works to neutralise free radicals and protect skin against the ageing effects of stress and pollution. In just eight minutes, skin looks healthy, plump and revitalised. Key ingredients: Miracle Broth™: regenerates, soothes, hydrates and heals Vitality ferment: plumps, hydrates, promotes smoother, softer skin Purifying ferment: defends against environmental stressors Made without: Parabens, sulphates, phthalates