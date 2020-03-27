Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
La Mer
The Hand Treatment
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At La Mer
Intensely hydrating, this silky cream helps restore skin’s natural moisture on contact. The nourishing emollient touch helps heal even dry, vulnerable hands while the proprietary formula improves radiance.
Need a few alternatives?
Drunk Elephant
Sili™ Body Lotion
C$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Lab to Beauty
The Ultra Lush Body Butter
$50.00
from
iWorld Shopping Center
BUY
Origins
A Perfect World™ Intensely Hydrating Body Cream With Wh
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
C$59.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from La Mer
La Mer
The Mini Miracle Broth™ Collection
$160.00
$120.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
La Mer
Crème De La Mer
$335.00
from
La Mer
BUY
La Mer
The Moisturizing Soft Cream
$180.00
$144.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
La Mer
The Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Uv Protecting Fluid
$95.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Body Care
Braun
Silk·expert 5 Ipl Bd 5006
$329.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Lush
Cup O' Coffee
$11.95
from
Lush
BUY
Dove
Purely Pampering Shea Butter With Warm Vanilla Bod
$5.94
from
Walmart
BUY
Drunk Elephant
Sweet Pitti™ Deodorant Cream
C$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted