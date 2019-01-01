Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
La Mer
Creme De La Mer Moisturizing Cream
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Beauty Editor's Favorite Products
by
The Coveteur
Need a few alternatives?
Mimi Luzon
Face Defense Spf 30
$58.00
from
Mimi Luzon
BUY
Shiseido
Urban Environment Oil-free Uv Protector Spf 42
$32.00
from
Shiseido
BUY
Suntegrity
All Natural Moisturizing Face Protection Spf 30
$45.00
from
Green Line Beauty
BUY
Kiss My Face
Sun Spray Lotion Spf 30
$15.95
from
Kiss My Face
BUY
More from La Mer
La Mer
The Hydrating Illuminator
$75.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
La Mer
The Hydrating Illuminator
$75.00
from
Sephora
BUY
La Mer
Mini Miracles Set ($122 Value)
$120.00
$90.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
La Mer
Mini Miracles Set ($122 Value)
$120.00
$90.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skin Care
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Beauty
Halloween
The Eternally-Cool '70s Hairstyles We Still Can't Get E...
It’s been almost four decades since the defining ’70s hotspot Studio 54 closed its doors with a final blowout party in February 1980. The fête marked
by
Us
Makeup
An On-Trend Purple Lipstick For Every Budget
Purple lipstick is intimidating — we get it — but there's a reason why it's suddenly trending. Oft-considered difficult to wear, the bold color has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Where New York Girls Go To Get Their Skin In Shape
Finding a good facialist is kind of like finding a good partner: Most of us have to shop around a little before we settle on "the one." And, much like bad
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted