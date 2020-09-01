Sur La Table

La Marque 84 10-piece Nonstick Cookware

$600.00 $399.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

La Marque 84 nonstick cookware starts with professional-quality, heavy-gauge hard-anodized aluminum that heats evenly and efficiently and provides maximum durability. Cooking surfaces are coated with three layers of dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free nonstick for quick release that lasts and lasts. This same high-quality nonstick is found on the exterior for easy cleanup. All pieces feature Magneto Induction Technology, which maximizes efficiency on induction stovetops, but performs just as well on all other heat sources.