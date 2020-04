Jacquemus

La Maille Valensole

$229.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

La maille Valensole Designed to look like a swimsuit under a tank top, this La maille Valensole from Jacquemus has been named after the hosting French town for the brand's SS20 show. Get the look without going to the pool. Highlights pink ribbed knit halterneck inserted layer spaghetti straps scoop neck