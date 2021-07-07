Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Shona Joy
La Lune Bias Sleeveless Midi Dress
$280.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shona Joy
Sleeveless bias midi dress in a silk touch fabric with a luxurious sheen.
Need a few alternatives?
Shona Joy
La Lune Bias Sleeveless Midi Dress
BUY
$280.00
Shona Joy
Another Tomorrow
Tie-back Organic-linen Maxi Dress
BUY
$786.00
MatchesFashion
Matteau
Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton-poplin Dress
BUY
$680.00
Net-A-Porter
Maggie Marilyn
Gather Your Thoughts Dress
BUY
$900.00
Maggie Marilyn
More from Shona Joy
Shona Joy
Cowl Neck Midi Slipdress
BUY
$320.00
Nordstrom
Shona Joy
Luxe Bias Cowl Slip Dress In Ivory
BUY
£290.00
Revolve
Shona Joy
Luxe Asymmetrical Frill Maxi Dress
BUY
$295.00
Nordstrom
Shona Joy
Karina Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$420.00
Free People
More from Dresses
Shona Joy
La Lune Bias Sleeveless Midi Dress
BUY
$280.00
Shona Joy
Another Tomorrow
Tie-back Organic-linen Maxi Dress
BUY
$786.00
MatchesFashion
Matteau
Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton-poplin Dress
BUY
$680.00
Net-A-Porter
Maggie Marilyn
Gather Your Thoughts Dress
BUY
$900.00
Maggie Marilyn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted