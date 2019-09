Lioness

La Loca Ruched Surplice Maxi Dress

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Crazy about this maxi dress from Lioness built in an airy, sleeveless design. Sheer dotted fabric cut with a plunging surplice neckline + adjustable left shoulder strap. Gathered at the hip + finished with a slit a the front. Zipper at the back; partially lined.