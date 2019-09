Yves Saint Laurent

La Laque Couture Nail Polish In Violine Surrealiste

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

A genuine benchmark collection of nail color, La Laque Couture is composed of a kaleidoscope of iconic shades, inspired by YSL creations and artistic legacies, such as blue majorelle, timeless fuchsia, tuxedo black, Saharan beige and a palette of original colors inspired by the new Yves Saint Laurent Couture collections designed by Stefano Pilati.