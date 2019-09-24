Keywords
quick dry easy & even application, no streaking long-wear stregthening high-shine finish
Type
Nail Polish
What it is
A pantheon of fashion-inspired shades, from subtle and natural to vibrant and dramatic provide a high-shine finish for an instant touch of glamour.
What it does
A long-wear formula with Chil Rose Oil strengthens, moisturizes and protects nails from chipping and cracking. Dries fast and applies evenly without streaking. La Laque Couture is equipped with a custom-made brush that allows an easy and fast application. The nail lacquer perfectly adheres to the brush that pulls the drop instead of pushing it for a flawless and intense result.