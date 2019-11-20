Reina Rebelde

CALLING ALL JEFAS! We're honoring your power, grit and all your lady-boss magia with Bold Lip Color Stick in our newest shade La Jefa. This shade delivers a full-coverage, high-density mauvy nude that is puro poder y confianza. Worn alone, you'll effortlessly channel your Jefa authority and poise, but it also blends como un sueño with many of our other shades. Mauvy Nude Full-Coverage Satin Finish Cruelty Free Make sure to share your JEFA pride by using our campaign hashtag: #LaJefaRising. During our launch, we are proud to donate a portion of sales to L.O.V.E. (Latinas On the Verge of Excellence) Mentoring Program in support of the next generation of Latina Jefas!