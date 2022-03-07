Treslúce Beauty

La Flor De México Shadow Palette

$30.00

Treslúce Beauty's La Flor de México Shadow Palette takes you on a journey through Mexico with a mix of 18 matte, shimmer, and metallic shades named after beautiful flowers native to the land. Palette is cruelty-free and vegan. Benefits Removable keepsake mirror Illustration by Latinx artist Indi Maverick Key Ingredients Mexican blue agave: known to improve the soft feeling of skin Shades Yucca Flor (matte light beige) Morning Glory (matte brown toned rose) Orchid (shimmer taupe) Birds of Paraíso (vibrant shimmering green with gold orange duochrome) Jardín (matte olive green) Pineapple Sage (midtone brown with yellow undertones) Flower de Mayo (shimmering rust) Sword Lily (shimmering rose gold) Petunia (matte rich warm midtone brown with golden undertones) Lady Slipper (matte deep coral) Dragon Fruit (shimmering pink bronze with multi-toned shimmer) Sunflower (shimmering deep gold) Dahlia (matte deep burgundy with brown tones) Belize (rich brick brown) Marigold (shimmering golden bronze) Nopal (shimmering green) Passiflora (deep matte warm toned brown) Chocolate Cosmos (matte deep neutral brown)