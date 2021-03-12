Lancôme

La Base Pro Oil-free Longwear Makeup Primer

Details Lancôme's #1 artistry face makeup primer ensures makeup glides on seamlessly and helps color stay more true and vibrant. La Base Pro provides a refined skin texture by diffusing light to visibly reduce lines and imperfections, for noticeably smoother skin with a satin finish. Benefits: Glides smoothly and evenly over skin Promises a base for longwear makeup - stay true, more vibrant color Leaves skin perfectly matte and satiny-soft, never greasy Elasto-Smooth technology forms a silk-like network on skin to create a soft-focus effect, like a filter on a camera lens Contains silicons and emollients that create an even canvas for foundation Oil-free formula feels comfortable on skin and controls shine Ideal for all skin types