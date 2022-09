Oshan Essentials

Lā After Sun Mano’i

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oshan Essentials

The perfect skin food after a day of baking in the sun. This mano’i can be used for face, body and hair especially following sun exposure. High in nutrients, antioxidants and essential fatty acids it restores, regenerated and revives the radiance of the skin. A combination of precious essential oils promote skin recovery and cellular regeneration.