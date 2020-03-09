L .

L. is dedicated to the rebellious notion that women everywhere deserve better. L. Organic Cotton Tampons are made with GOTS Certified Organic Cotton, and are free of chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances or dyes. No ingredients you can't pronounce. No exhausted cliches. Just the quality you expect and the authenticity you deserve. By supporting L., you support women and girls around the world. For every L. product you purchase, one is made accessible to a person who needs it.