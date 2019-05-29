When the day's itinerary includes dense forest trails and rocky ridges overlooking glacier-fed lakes, pull on the Haglofs Men's L.I.M. Fuse Shorts for hard-wearing performance. Crafted from Haglofs' lightest double-weave softshell fabric, these minimalist shorts offer comfort throughout the day. The stretch construction gives you the freedom to high-step from boulder to boulder and stands up to hard rock and snagging surfaces. A water-resistant treatment combined with fast-drying fabric means you won't have to worry about chafing when you decide to jump in the lake before heading back down the trail. Lightweight shorts for a wide variety of summer activities. FlexAble fabric is lightweight and quick drying. Fluorocarbon-free DWR finish for water resistance. Elasticated waistband for a comfortable fit and clean look.