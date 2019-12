Lancôme

L’absolu Gloss

C$33.00

A vitamin-enriched gloss that leaves lips looking hydrated with a non-sticky shine. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates.What Else You Need to Know: This vitamin-enriched gloss will leave lips looking refreshed and hydrated. Plus, the soft-tip, high-precision applicator glides smoothly and comfortably across lips. Its available in sheer and cream formulas that all offer a rich, buildable, non-sticky shine.